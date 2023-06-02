The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russian governor says two dead from Ukrainian shelling in border region

🔴 Live: Russian governor says two dead from Ukrainian shelling in border region Two people died Friday in shelling in the Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said. In Kyiv, authorities said air defence forces destroyed 15 missiles and 21 drones from a new wave of overnight attacks that left two people wounded. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

