Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 08:04 Hits: 9

In this week’s podcast, the TWiCE team talks to Claudia Ciobanu, BIRN's Warsaw correspondent, about the new law that Poland's ruling PiS party pushed through, which is causing concern over its potential to be misused to interfere in free and fair elections.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/02/this-week-in-central-europe-2-june-2023/