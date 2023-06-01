The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Turning His Back on Student Debtors : Biden's Debt Deal Ends Freeze on Loan Payments for Millions

Category: World Hits: 9

Seg2 student debt

Advocates for student debt relief are raising the alarm over a controversial part of the bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling that would end the freeze on student loan repayments by the end of August. The moratorium has been in place since 2020. Meanwhile, the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for borrowers is going to be decided by the Supreme Court, where it is likely to face skepticism from the conservative majority. “This is President Biden turning his back on student debtors,” says Braxton Brewington, press secretary of the Debt Collective.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/1/student_loans_debt_ceiling

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version