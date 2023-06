Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 08:30 Hits: 1

The wildfires have displaced thousands and continued to endanger communities on the outskirts of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/canada-battles-unprecedented-wildfires-in-east/a-65789959?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf