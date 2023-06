Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:36 Hits: 4

Germany's World Cup squad announcement was overshadowed by reaction to Bayern Munich's decision to release their players at a date that was "contrary to agreements made at the start of the year".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-cup-2023-germany-squad-announced-amid-bayern-dispute/a-65780478?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf