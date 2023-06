Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 05:37 Hits: 1

Three people including an 11-year-old girl were killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. Ten people were injured in the strike. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230601-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-three-dead-including-two-children-in-fresh-aerial-attack-on-kyiv