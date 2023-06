Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 08:22 Hits: 1

European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

