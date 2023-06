Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:22 Hits: 3

One of Australia's most decorated soldiers lost a landmark defamation case Thursday after a bruising trial filled with accusations of murder, domestic violence, witness intimidation and war crimes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230601-australian-soldier-loses-defamation-case-over-newspapers-war-crimes-allegations