Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 19:35 Hits: 1

With the Colorado River in near crisis, and talks on water use gridlocked, Arizona, California, and Nevada recently agreed to cut use. Their proposal shows progress, but has limits.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2023/0531/Breakthrough-Colorado-River-plan-The-benefits-and-limits?icid=rss