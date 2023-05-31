Ugandan Rights Activist: U.S. Conservatives Exported Anti-LGBTQ Hate That Led to Kill the Gays Law

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:32 Hits: 2

We go to Kampala, Uganda, to discuss the impact of one of the most draconian anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, just signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The new law makes same-sex relationships punishable by life imprisonment. Some LGBTQ people could receive the death sentence. Homophobia in Uganda is heavily influenced by American evangelists, who function as “exporters of hate,” notes Pepe Onziema, a Ugandan human rights activist, causing LGBTQ Ugandans to “end up as collateral damage.”

