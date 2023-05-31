Erdoğan Reelected to 5 More Years in Turkey as His Government Grows More Authoritarian Nationalist

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:48 Hits: 1

We look at the impact of the reelection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Sunday in a tight runoff vote, extending his 20-year rule for a further five years. Erdoğan received just over 52% of the vote, beating challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, an economist and former civil servant who unified a broad coalition but failed to unseat Erdoğan despite growing dissatisfaction with his governance and deep economic pain within the country. We speak with Cihan Tuğal, UC Berkeley sociologist and author of The Fall of the Turkish Model: How the Arab Uprisings Brought Down Islamic Liberalism.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/31/turkey_erdogan_reelection