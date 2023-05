Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 06:43 Hits: 2

Fighting in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk has continued over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said early on May 31, as local officials reported more alleged drone strikes inside Russia.

