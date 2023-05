Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 08:31 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says 371 Ukrainian children have been returned to Ukraine after being deported by Russia during the war. Zelenskiy made the announcement as he launched the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights in Ukraine.

