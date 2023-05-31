Fox host: FBI 'probably has a picture of' Ron DeSantis 'stacking up Iraqi bodies in a Baghdad prison cell'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 02:00 Hits: 3

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters surmised on Tuesday's edition of The Five that the United States Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and/or the Central Intelligence Agency has secret photographic evidence of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis torturing detainees inside American military prisons.

"I think he would just rip the stitches off Joe Biden in a general. But then the FBI'd probably destroy him along with the CIA. I'm sure the Pentagon probably has a picture of him stacking up Iraqi bodies in a Baghdad prison cell or something like that," Watters said of GOP nominee contender DeSantis.

Watters also conjectured that Democrats would use said clandestine information to sabotage DeSantis' chance at winning the 2024 presidential election, echoing former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories that his candidacy was ruined by "deep state" actors with a political agenda.

READ MORE: Watch: DeSantis explodes when asked about alleged role in Gitmo force-feeding at Jerusalem press conference

"Either that, or they'll probably tap his phones. It worked in 2016. You don't think they're gonna play dirty with Ron DeSantis? They're gonna get Disney, they're gonna get BlackRock, and they're gonna get these defense contractors and they're gonna burn this man to the ground. Doesn't matter who the nominee is, they're gonna torch the SOB and now no other Republican nominee can be not as bad as Trump," Watters continued.

"Think about it," the right-wing host added. "If Trump is a racist traitor slash rapist slash rebel, can you have the left come out and say, 'Well, he is not as bad as Trump?' I mean, you can't say, 'well, actually that sounds pretty good. He's not as bad.' It has to be absolutely worse."

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: 'I will never forget his face,' says tortured Gitmo detainee after DeSantis denies encounter

Read more https://www.alternet.org/fox-news-host-suspects-fbi/