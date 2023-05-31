The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mediterranean crossings: Tunisia and France 'share lots of views'

Mediterranean crossings: Tunisia and France 'share lots of views' The Mediterranean migrants crisis was one of the main topics discussed by Tunisa's foreign minister Nabil Ammar and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during their first meeting in Paris. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Nabil Ammar said that the two nations "share lots of views". He told Marc Perelman that stopping the migrants from crossing "cannot be the middle-term or long-term solution at all". "It is rather about fixing the people in their countries, creating wealth", he said.

