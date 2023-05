Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 15:01 Hits: 2

In a dangerous diversion, members of the US Congress and the European Parliament have demanded the removal of Sultan Al Jaber as COP28 president-designate. But to have any hope of taking urgent action to address climate change and maintain economic growth, the world must not let political drama impede tangible and practical solutions.

