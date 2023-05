Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 10:13 Hits: 2

Tens of thousands of striking Romanian primary and secondary school teachers marched to the government building in downtown Bucharest on May 30, calling for better pay, more investment in education, and a reform of the country's education system.

