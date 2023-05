Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 10:55 Hits: 3

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday granted bail on a new charge of abetting violence against the military by his protesting supporters after he was arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case, his lawyer said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/30/pakistan039s-khan-gets-bail-on-new-charge-of-abetting-violence---lawyer