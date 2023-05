Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 11:02 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine launched its biggest ever drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday but air defences destroyed all eight of the drones, Russia said, bringing the 15-month war in Ukraine to the heart of the capital. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/30/russia039s-reaction-to-the-drone-attacks-on-moscow