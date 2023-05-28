'My fellow Republicans wanted me to lie': Liz Cheney urges college graduates to 'get out and vote'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 23:40 Hits: 3

United States Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) made a point Sunday to be transparent with graduates of her alma mater, Colorado College, Politico reports.

As the school's 2023 commencement speaker, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney shared details of her experience standing up to former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Cheney told the graduates, "After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie. They wanted me to say the 2020 election was stolen, the attack of January 6th wasn't a big deal, and Donald Trump wasn't dangerous. I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership."

The GOP lawmaker continued, "No party, no nation, no people can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if they accept leaders who have gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, with the peaceful transfer of power, with the Constitution itself."

The congresswoman emphasized, "This country needs more of you in office. You may have noticed that men are pretty much running things these days, and it's not really going all that well," emphasizing, "You can change that."



Additionally, Cheney highlighted the fact GOP lawyer Cleta Mitchell recently "urged fellow GOP members to join together in an effort to 'limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters.'"

Cheney said, "Cleta Mitchell, a political operative and an election denier, told a gathering of Republicans recently that it’s crucially important that they make sure that college students don't vote. Those who are trying to unravel the foundations of our republic, who are threatening the rule of law and the sanctity of elections know they cannot succeed if you vote. So, Class of 2023, get out and vote."

Politico's full report is available at this link.

