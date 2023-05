Category: World Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 08:50 Hits: 4

A sudden, violent storm overturned a boat carrying tourists in northern Italy. Footage from first responders showed chairs and wood floating in the area where the boat sank.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-tourist-boat-overturns-on-lake-maggiore-killing-4/a-65761910?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf