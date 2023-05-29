The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russia pummels Kyiv with drones and missiles in 15th air assault this month

🔴 Live: Russia pummels Kyiv with drones and missiles in 15th air assault this month Russia continued its intensive air assault on Kyiv overnight to Monday, launching its 15th attack on the Ukrainian capital this month. Explosions were heard in several areas of the city, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

