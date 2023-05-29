Category: World Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 07:25 Hits: 1

Russia continued its intensive air assault on Kyiv overnight to Monday, launching its 15th attack on the Ukrainian capital this month. Explosions were heard in several areas of the city, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230529-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-pummels-kyiv-with-drones-and-missiles-in-15th-air-assault-this-month