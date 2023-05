Category: World Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 08:32 Hits: 4

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan and his supporters on Monday celebrated an election win extending his rule into a third decade while Turkey's opposition, once optimistic of winning, braced for "difficult days" against an increasingly autocratic government. Read full story

