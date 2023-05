Category: World Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 08:33 Hits: 4

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's conservative People's Party (PP), which elbowed out the ruling Socialists during local elections on Sunday, must ally with far-right group Vox to rule in various regions ahead of an end-of-year national vote. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/29/spain039s-conservative-pp-needs-pact-with-far-right-vox-to-rule-in-regions