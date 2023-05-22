Hiroshima Survivor Slams G7 Leaders for Embracing War Rejecting Nuclear Disarmament

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 12:12 Hits: 2

The G7 summit wrapped up Sunday in Hiroshima, where much of the summit focused on the war in Ukraine and China. While in Japan, President Biden and other world leaders paid tribute to the victims of the world’s first nuclear attack — the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 — laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and planting a tree. But President Biden did not issue an apology for the attack, which killed an estimated 140,000 people and seriously injured another 100,000. For more, we speak with Setsuko Thurlow, who survived the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 and devoted her life to nuclear disarmament. In 2017, she was chosen to accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/22/g7_meeting_hiroshima_nuclear_weapons