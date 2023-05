Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 15:06 Hits: 2

Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after their first-round match at the French Open and the Ukrainian says the Belarusian should take a stronger, more personal stand against Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tennis-french-open-marta-kostyuk-aryna-sabalenka-belarus-ukraine/32431570.html