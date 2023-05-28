Why DeSantis’ 'out of touch and unserious' failure to launch should be the least of his worries: columnist

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 19:55 Hits: 5

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failed to launch his 2024 presidential bid via Twitter as planned due to technical difficulties, resulting in criticism from many — including fellow GOPers.

The Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed arguing, however, the technical difficulties are not the conservative 2024 hopeful's "biggest problem" when it comes to proving his competency.

Rubin argues, "DeSantis can fix technical glitches," but "It's not clear he can endear himself to voters — or even explain what he is talking about.

The columnist writes:

Few people actually paid attention to what he had to say, either on Twitter or during a later Fox News interview. His problems went well beyond the lack of anything inspirational and the dearth of attention to major issues such as inflation.

Instead of focusing on offering, Rubin argues, "A coherent critique of the Biden administration, a coherent critique of Trump, an economic plan," — or showing "he cares about working-class people," the governor, once again, ranted about culture wars.



Rubin also emphasizes:

A party that wants to be the defender of working-class Americans should be talking about the issues they care most about: inflation, the opioid crisis, gun violence and health care. Rather than whining about media outlets or bitcoin or gender identity, the GOP field might consider channeling voters’ anger over something that actually affects them. A party obsessed with niche culture issues manages to sound both out of touch and unserious, and it’s a dead loser when the nominee has to explain an anti-First Amendment fixation (e.g., book banning).

