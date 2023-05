Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 13:34 Hits: 2

The famously fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open, booing when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday.

