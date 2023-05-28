???? Live:Turkey’s Erdogan reelected president with 52.1% of vote

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 13:58 Hits: 2

The head of Turkey's election commission has declared Recep Tayyip Erdogan president again after voters took to the ballot box for a historic runoff on Sunday. With more than 99% of the ballot counted, Erdogan holds a near five percent lead over opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230528-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-turkey-s-erdogan-and-kilicdaroglu-face-off-in-second-round-presidential-vote