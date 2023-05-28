The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live:Turkey’s Erdogan reelected president with 52.1% of vote

🔴 Live:Turkey’s Erdogan reelected president with 52.1% of vote The head of Turkey's election commission has declared Recep Tayyip Erdogan president again after voters took to the ballot box for a historic runoff on Sunday. With more than 99% of the ballot counted, Erdogan holds a near five percent lead over opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.

