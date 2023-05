Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 15:39 Hits: 2

French medical bodies on Sunday called on authorities to punish researcher Didier Raoult for "the largest 'unauthorised' clinical trial ever seen" into the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230528-french-researchers-slam-former-hospital-director-for-unauthorised-covid-trial