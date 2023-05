Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 19:49 Hits: 7

TUNIS, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Only 2.5 percent of Tunisia's exports go to the African market, official Tunis Afrique Presse reported Sunday, citing the head of a Tunisian employers' union. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/29/african-market-only-accounts-for-25-pct-of-tunisian-exports-employers039-union