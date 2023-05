Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 22:17 Hits: 5

70 years after the first two climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest, it's high time to advocate for more responsible and sustainable mountaineering practices, say these academics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/mount-everest-70-years-first-climbers-ascent-commercial-tourism-risks-challenges-deaths-3517346