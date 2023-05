Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 11:55 Hits: 4

Last year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) ended with a historic agreement to provide financial assistance to developing countries suffering the adverse effects of global warming. But to ensure the fund operates as intended, it is crucial to enter COP28 with a clear, detailed, and unified strategy for implementation.

