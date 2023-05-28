'Why are you so desperate': Texas GOP Rep. lambasted over defending Ken Paxton

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 00:10 Hits: 2

United States Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), known as former President Donald Trump's former doctor, called Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment a "witch hunt" Saturday.

Jackson's assertion comes after former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., said the same, writing, "What the RINOs in the Texas State House are trying to do to America First patriot Ken Paxton is a disgrace. MAGA stands with @KenPaxtonTX against this RINO/Dem led witch hunt!!!"

The GOP lawmaker repeated Trump Jr.'s words, expressing his outrage over the impeachment via Twitter, writing, "Ken Paxton is the BEST Attorney General in the entire country. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who fights for Texans harder than him. This WITCH HUNT is a disgrace. Dade Phelan ought to be ASHAMED of himself!!"



The Texas Tribune reports:

Armed with Trump's backing, Jackson weathered a storm of controversy during his first race for the 13th Congressional District in 2020. Much of it stemmed from when Trump nominated Jackson to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018, which surfaced workplace misconduct allegations against him, including that he drank too much on the job and improperly handled medication. He denied the allegations but withdrew from consideration for the job.

Twitter users lambasted the congressman over his accusation.

@joekatz45: "WHY are you so desperate to PROTECT a politician who has CLEARLY committed gross acts of CORRUPTION?"

Thor Benson: "Can't you just prescribe yourself psych meds? Might be a good idea. Actually, maybe talk to a professional."

@KevinSixx13: White supremacists will do anything to protect their own.

@amber_zellmer: "Is this the booze talking again? Texas Republicans aren't playing with a 121-23 vote. Very proud of them for doing what's right."

@DoNotInnovate: "Figured you'd like another criminal. Seems to be your jam."

@jeffreymlevy: "Do you only endorse criminals?"

@SchmollSandy: "Has it ever occurred to you that people are sick and tired of criminals in Government positions. Dade Phelan got it right!"

@JohnAmato: "Would you support Paxton if he murdered a TX legislator who voted for his impeachment? Lawmakers like @RonnyJacksonTX are the disgrace"

