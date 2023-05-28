The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Türkiye Runoff Begins, Earthquakes Victims Free Transport

Türkiye Runoff Begins, Earthquakes Victims Free Transport

Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Türkiye as the country’s first-ever presidential runoff election began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who already cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country. Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, and main opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

On May 14, millions of voters went to the polls to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament, but neither of the candidates obtained the required amount of votes, being 50% plus 1.

According to official data, in February an earthquake shook Türkiye’s southern region and many citizens fled; now they are travelling back to their home provinces from all corners of the country to cast their vote.

Kirikkale Deputy Governor Ahmet Sait Kurnaz said some 300 earthquake victims had been provided with free transport by disaster agency AFAD to return to their hometowns and villages to vote.

