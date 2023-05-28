Voting Begins in Spain, Pedro Sánchez First Leader to Vote

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 09:55 Hits: 3

May 28 at 9:00 a.m., the polling stations have opened to elect the mayors of over 8,100 municipalities all over Spain and 12 autonomous governments, as well as those of Ceuta and Melilla.

A total of 215,000 ballot boxes have been distributed in the pre-selected 23,000 polling stations and the voting has begun. According to official statement by the Spanish government, and as soon as polling stations close, the media belonging to Federation of Autonomous Radio and Television Organizations (FORTA) will broadcast a poll taken at the ballot box.

Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, the President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, has gone to the Buen Consejo school, in Madrid, to exercise his right to vote, and was the first national leader to go to the polls in the Moncloa district. His wife, Begoña Gómez, accompanied him.

According to official media, Sánchez has cast his vote both in the ballot box to elect the next mayor of the capital and for the Community of Madrid. As soon as he finished, his wife did the same.

People cast their ballots during local elections in Barcelona, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Spain goes to the polls on Sunday for local and regional elections seen as a bellwether for a national vote in December.

After casting his vote, Castejón talk to media, and classified democracy as “very important.” He also stated that in “these elections the municipal governments for the next 4 years are being elected.”

"The more people we go to vote, the better for our institutions," said the secretary general of the PSOE.

He also asked citizens to vote "positively" because "democracy will be stronger, and it will be better for the institutions".

The key places in this electoral map are the Valencian Community, Aragon, Castilla La Mancha, La Rioja, Melilla, Cantabria and the Canary Islands, while the cities of Barcelona, Seville and Valencia could make a change in this process.

