Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 09:41 Hits: 3

Spain is expected to shift to the right in the local and regional elections — widely seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's fortunes in the year-end national vote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-sanchez-govt-faces-pressure-as-regional-vote-opens/a-65756928?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf