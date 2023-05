Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 08:28 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's new parliament building on Sunday, a modern complex which is part of his Hindu nationalist government's grand plan to give a makeover to the British colonial-era architecture in the nation's capital.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230528-modi-inaugurates-parliament-building-in-new-delhi-revamp-despite-opposition-boycott