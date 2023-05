Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 15:00 Hits: 5

In October 2022, Chileans elected a far-left constitutional convention which produced a text so bizarrely radical that nearly two-thirds of voters rejected it. Now Chileans have elected a new Constitutional Council and put a far-right party in the driver’s seat.

