Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023

After three years of COVID-19-related disruptions, many workers have no intention of reverting to their pre-pandemic work routines. Millions of workers have realized that life is about more than productivity, potentially heralding the most significant labor-market transformation since the dawn of the industrial age.

