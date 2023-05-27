The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Happy 100th Birthday, Henry Kissinger

Category: World

One hundred years.

More years than many of us may be so fortunate to have on Earth, a place where every minute, every day we have can significantly impact the time others have on Earth, too.

For years, outlets and writers have defended, sought to explain or complicate, and even hailed Henry Kissinger and his legacy.

Today, we rememberall the minutes, all the days lost, from all the days Kissinger has led and still has.

Happy 100th birthday, Henry Kissinger. You have a lot to answer for.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/post/173059/happy-100th-birthday-henry-kissinger

