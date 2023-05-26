The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Education Leads to Liberation : Nikole Hannah-Jones on The 1619 Project Teaching Black History

As attacks on the teaching of Black history escalate in Florida and other states, we hear from The New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on “The 1619 Project.” She spoke on May 19 at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, which is housed in the former Audubon Ballroom in New York where Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965, and talked about the impact Malcolm X’s writing had on her life, as well as the importance of teaching the full history of the United States. “What we commonly call history is actually memory, and that memory in the United States has been shaped too often by white men in power who want us to remember the history of a country that never existed,” she said.

