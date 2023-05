Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 07:39 Hits: 3

Russia pounded the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the war in Donetsk, and its surroundings with air strikes, Ukraine's military said on May 27, as fighting continued for control of the city.

