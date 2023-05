Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 09:25 Hits: 3

At least one administrative building of an oil pipeline in Russia's Pskov region was damaged early on May 27 in an explosion caused by the attack of two drones, regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram, without saying where the drones came from.

