Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 05:18 Hits: 2

Work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point in negotiations over the looming debt crisis, even as President Joe Biden said Friday that a deal is “very close.”

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230527-biden-says-us-debt-deal-very-close-as-default-deadline-now-set-to-june-5