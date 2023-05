Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 08:54 Hits: 3

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukraine has asked Germany to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles, an air-launched weapon with a range of some 500 km (310 miles), a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday. Read full story

