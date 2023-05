Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 16:22 Hits: 2

Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic's widow testified that her husband, who led an opposition party, didn’t express any concerns to her about his safety before he was gunned down in 2018.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/26/slain-ivanovics-widow-testifies-in-kosovo-murder-trial/