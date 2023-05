Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 08:09 Hits: 1

The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Tajikistan has asked a court to convict and sentence journalist Khurshed Fozilov to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of involvement in the activities of a banned group.

