'Increasingly solid every day': Ex-Trump White House lawyer hails Jack Smith’s case against Trump

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 01:25 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump's one-time White House attorney Ty Cobb warned that the former president is facing down serious legal jeopardy in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case on Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront."

This comes amid a bombshell report in The Washington Post that not only were classified documents on display for many to see at Trump's country club, but that employees conducted a "dress rehearsal" at his demand to help him figure out which documents he wanted to conceal from authorities.

The evidence that Trump committed a crime here, said Cobb, is "increasingly solid every day."

"I think we had an exchange where I was commenting on it sounded like there was a lot of i-dotting and t-crossing, which suggests they're near the end," Cobb told anchor Erin Burnett. "I do believe that is the case. They have some compelling evidence. I think the evidence with regard to the moving of the boxes, the evidence that they're relying on primarily with regard to the movement of the boxes they received the day after those boxes were moved. There were tapes of this, you know, the access and to the storage room. They have known about that for a long time. The reporting is out on that for a long time. But as they zero in on that issue, you know, there are two witnesses. One of them is represented by John Irving. That is the source for the, you know, the Post quote. The statement they got about not not knowing what was going on."

Another aspect made more relevant by the new report, Cobb argued, "is the testimony of Evan Corcoran and Tim Parlatore. Two lawyers [whom] ... the court denied Trump's claim of attorney-client privilege and found that the crime-fraud doctrine overcame Trump's claim and forced them to testify."

"Keep in mind that, you know, Corcoran testified that he warned Trump that he could not retain any classified documents beyond the subpoena," said Cobb. "And Parlatore, you know, he subsequently resigned, you know, expressed great concerns about directions that were given by [Trump adviser] Boris Epshteyn, and the extent that Epshteyn was translating their advice faithfully."

Watch below or at the link:

Ty Cobb explains that Jack Smith has "compelling" evidence against Trump youtu.be





Read more https://www.alternet.org/white-house-lawyer-jack-smith/