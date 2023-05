Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 09:56 Hits: 2

Sam Altman sparked criticism after accusing the European Union of "overregulating" artificial intelligence platforms. Having warned that ChatGPT may pull out of Europe, Altman now says his firm has "no plans to leave."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/openai-ceo-rolls-back-threat-to-quit-europe-over-regulation/a-65740142?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf